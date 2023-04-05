Eggstravaganza: 5,000 eggs, open to all kids

If your child is in the mood to hunt 5,000 eggs, Eggstravaganza is just for you!

Of course, you may have a little competition at the free event presented by First Baptist Church of Knoxville. Eggstravaganza will take place from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Festival Lawn at World’s Fair Park.

Traditionally, First Baptist, 510 W. Main St., hosts Eggstravaganza on its front lawn. But Susan Tatum, minister with children and families, said the church wanted the festivities to feel more accessible to all of Knoxville, especially residents of downtown and nearby neighborhoods in South, East, North and West Knoxville.

“We want them to feel comfortable coming to this community-wide family event, and we really felt led to open up to people who may not be connected to a church,” said Tatum.

The massive egg hunt will be divided into two sessions – one for preschoolers and one for kindergarten through fifth grade. There will be gold eggs that entitle the finders to special prizes. There also will be inflatables, a petting zoo, face painting, simple crafts, balloon animals, hot dogs, popcorn and cotton candy – all free.

The church’s drama team will present a short, child-appropriate portrayal of the Easter story at around 2:30 p.m., with the hunts immediately following.

“We look forward to welcoming familiar faces as well as connecting with new friends,” Tatum said.

Free public parking is available nearby. For a map and additional information, visit fbcknox.org/eggs.

Betsy Pickle is a veteran entertainment, features and news reporter who particularly enjoys spotlighting South Knoxville.