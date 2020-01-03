Don’t miss Girl Scouts summer camp

Registration opens today for Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians’ 2020 summer resident camp at Camp Tanasi in Andersonville. Camp Tanasi’s summer camp is focused on teaching independence, outdoor skills and social skills in a safe, fun environment. Campers will try a variety of activities each day, giving them the chance to make friends and try new things.

With each summer camp season, we offer a variety of programming for rising first-12th graders. Girls can select Themed Weeks that align with their interests. Older girls who sign up for a Wilderness Week will sleep in a hammock and cook over an open fire. Three-day Camper Samplers offer girls the chance to try out summer camp without making a week-long commitment. Regular summer camp activities such as swimming, fishing and crafts are offered every week. Climbing tower, archery range and boating are available every week to campers in fourth grade and older. Campers earn Girl Scout badges no matter what program option they choose.

You can view all the summer camp programming options for 2020 and register today on our website. You don’t have to be a Girl Scout to attend our summer camp; it is open to non-members. However, members pay a lower fee for camp so join today!

Receive an early bird discount of $50 off if you register by Feb. 7, 2020.

Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians is currently looking to hire staff for our 2020 summer camp. You can view the list of current openings and learn how to apply on our website.

Lucy Branam is creative content coordinator at the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians. She is also author of the children’s book Roof Octopus.