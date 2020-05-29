Donny Rector gets new job

Donny Rector has spent his entire career with Food City, growing professionally as the company has grown. He’s served as store manager in Powell and most recently at Deane Hill. Now he is in human relations, overseeing 54 stores.

“I love what I did (as store manager), but this opportunity came along. Now I can provide support to managers and help employees,” he said. “But I do miss the customers.”

Food City and other grocery stores are among the few industries to add people during the COVID-19 shutdown. “We hired literally thousands of associates,” Rector said.

Recent graduates or others looking to change careers should start with the Food City website, he said. Click on the “careers” tab. And while there are many jobs inside the stores, there are many outside the walls, such as network security, refrigeration technicians and accountants.

“Come with us, stay with us and grow. We’re all owners at Food City, a privately held corporation. Every associate has ownership.”

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.