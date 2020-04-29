Deadline today for high school grade change

Today (4/29) is the deadline for high school students in Knox County Schools to decide whether to complete review educational resources in an attempt to increase their third-quarter grade.

Alternatively, students can choose to accept their current third-quarter grade as their final grade for the spring 2020 semester.

Earlier this month, KCS provided an updated grading plan aligned with new policies and regulations adopted by the Tennessee Board of Education.

For each class, students will have an assignment in Aspen titled “Student Grading Choice” that allows them to choose from those two options. Students who choose to complete additional resources can submit them between May 1-18, 2020.

Middle-school students who are taking a high school credit-bearing course may also follow this procedure.

Transfer letters will be mailed to KCS families on May 1. If a student is not awarded a transfer, they will be placed on a waiting list and will have an opportunity to appeal. Details about the appeal will be included in the letter. Info: FAQ.

Graduation: Knox County Schools is continuing to have conversations about how best to honor graduates from the Class of 2020. We remain committed to holding an in-person ceremony should conditions improve, but are also working on alternatives. We expect to announce a final decision during the week of May 4.

Top schools: WBIR reported last week on U.S. News & World Report’s ranking of the top public high schools in the state of Tennessee. L&N STEM Academy ranked 9th on the list, while Farragut High School ranked 13th.

Josh Flory is a multi-media specialist with Knox County Schools and writes this blog, Hall Pass, for the KCS website.