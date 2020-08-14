Dad’s care inspires Knox doc to launch new business

John R. Staley Jr. M.D. (TeamHealth co-founder), said the inspiration to start his new company, Your Home Team Care, came 10 years ago from his father, John Staley Sr. His 85-year-old father needed living assistance; yet firmly expressed the desire to stay in his own home, rather than going to an assisted living facility or nursing home.

After employing several different Knoxville-area agencies to provide his father’s home care services, Dr. Staley found their inconsistent care level and quality did not meet his standards … and he decided to do something about it.

Your Home Team Care was born, a visionary company based on the way Dr. Staley would want his own parent treated. Now at 95, his father has 24/7 consistent, personalized care provided by Your Home Team Care, and he couldn’t be happier with it.

Today, we’re Knoxville’s only locally-owned, physician/RN-managed senior caregiving service. A diversified staffing company whose priorities center around customizing each client’s needs, Your Home Team Care is a nonmedical companion care company.

Our staff members assist in activities of daily living, meal preparation, bathing and toileting assistance, minor housekeeping, transfers/ambulation and more. Our services allow elders to age safely within their own homes with professional oversight.

We hire people to do the right thing, carefully screening for caregivers who are honest, dependable and compassionate. Your Home Team Care staff members go through a rigorous onboarding process that includes an extensive 6-year background check and a drug screen.

Our training program includes familiarizing our caregivers with signs and symptoms of COVID-19, advancing their understanding of dementia/Alzheimer’s and emphasizing compassion and sensitivity.

We’re versatile … our employees can work in the client’s home, the hospital as sitters, screeners and runners, or assisted living facility. Our staff retention rate is above 80%, which is the highest retention rating in our sector.

Patient safety is the top priority. A client who agrees to services receives a free in-home safety assessment conducted by one of our registered nurses, prior to start date.

Your Home Team Care also offers additional innovative services such as:

Registered Nurse Advice Line: If your loved one is having symptoms that are concerning to you, you can call the RN Advice line. The nurse will advise how to take care of a minor illness, or suggest you call your doctor, or go to an urgent care center.

If your loved one is having symptoms that are concerning to you, you can call the RN Advice line. The nurse will advise how to take care of a minor illness, or suggest you call your doctor, or go to an urgent care center. Physician Consultation line: Our physicians are available when you have an issue that you feel is urgent. Our physicians also can review your family member’s medications.

Our physicians are available when you have an issue that you feel is urgent. Our physicians also can review your family member’s medications. Nutritional Assessment: Proper nutrition is an important and often neglected detriment to health for the elderly, as malnutrition is often underdiagnosed. Our company offers a nutritional assessment in your home by a registered nutritionist.

Proper nutrition is an important and often neglected detriment to health for the elderly, as malnutrition is often underdiagnosed. Our company offers a nutritional assessment in your home by a registered nutritionist. Safety Cameras: Can be installed and viewed via an app on your mobile phone. This way, you can see your loved one throughout the day or night.

Your Home Team Care is unlike any other provider in the market. Contact us at 865-332-5000 and view our webpage here.

Patricia Ball is a retired healthcare executive who holds a doctorate from the University of Tennessee.