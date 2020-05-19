Crum joins team at West Hills Rehab

Hillcrest Healthcare has hired Shirley Crum as director of nursing at its West Hills community in Knoxville. She will provide oversight of both clinical systems and teams at the 194-bed facility.

Crum earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing (BSN) from East Tennessee State University and a master’s degree in applied organizational management from Tusculum University. She is a member of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing. She previously served as regional director of clinical operations with Genesis HealthCare and Kindred Healthcare and held the role as chief clinical officer at Vidant Beaufort County Hospital in Washington, N. C.

“I had many nurse heroes in my life who inspired me to become a nurse,” Crum said. “Supporting staff through development and leadership and serving patients and residents with excellent and compassionate care are at the core of my commitment to provide quality healthcare. I especially enjoy talking to residents and hearing their stories.”

Crum is a native of Greeneville, Tenn. She has two children, Reeda Hall and Aaron Harr, and a grandson, John Hall. Outside of work, she enjoys baking, canning, building furniture from reclaimed lumber and gardening.

Information provided by Hillcrest Healthcare.