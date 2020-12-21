Covid suggestions from Gov. Lee

Gov. Bill Lee has issued a 30-day “Executive Suggestion” to beg Tennesseans to wear masks, to request employers to let staff work from home when possible, and to limit gatherings to 10, excepting church services, weddings and funerals, to reduce COVID-19 cases in Tennessee. Read it: Gov Bill Lee_Statewide Address_12.20

Brian Noland and Beth Harwell have been confirmed by the U.S. Senate as board members of the Tennessee Valley Authority. Sen. Lamar Alexander announced the confirmations. Noland has been president of ETSU since 2012, and Harwell served as Tennessee House speaker. Each director serves a five-year term on the nine-member board. President Donald Trump fired two board members earlier in 2020 because he disagreed with TVA’s decision to outsource 120 IT jobs overseas.

Knoxville will host a full-scale demo of the world’s first autonomous water taxi concept, developed by Buffalo Automation. The Greycraft water taxi is a solar-powered water vessel driven by AI. Mayor Indya Kincannon said the test run is “exciting and historic.” It is expected in early 2021, according to an announcement from the Knoxville Chamber.

Christmas in the City events have been modified this year because of COVID-19. Get details here. Guide to Knoxville Christmas here.