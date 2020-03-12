COVID-19 information line

The Knox County Health Department has launched a COVID-19 Public Information Line. The hotline number is 865-215-5555 or individuals may call toll-free at 888-288-6022. The information line will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Call volume is expected to be high. Callers are urged to be patient if they receive a busy signal and try their call at a later time. People with concerns about their health should contact their health-care providers. Additional information about COVID-19 can be found on KCHD and CDC’s website.

Kelsey Leyrer is division director of communications for the Knox County Health Department.