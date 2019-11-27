Covenant, KARM extend care for homeless patients

Who cares for homeless people who are discharged from the hospital?

Covenant Health and Knox Area Rescue Ministry have implemented a transitional care program for homeless men leaving hospital care.

Registered Nurse Lori Molter oversees a team of home health nurses and therapists who work with the men, while KARM provides an eight-bed unit at the shelter. Learn more about this program, plus Saturday’s (12/7) Jingle Run for Hope, Peninsula’s Holiday Survival Guide and 2020 calendars from Artsclamation! at Covenant Health HomeCare and KARM 11-27-19

Rachel Dellinger is public relations coordinator for Covenant Health.