Covenant Health names new executive leader

Covenant Health has named Jon-David Deeson as executive vice president of physician enterprise and ambulatory services for the health system. He assumes his new role effective April 2023.

Deeson’s executive leadership responsibilities will include Thompson Cancer Survival Center, ambulatory retail and urgent care services, physician engagement and alignment strategies, and Covenant Medical Group, along with all other physician related enterprises.

Deeson succeeds Luke Johnson, who has served in the executive leadership role since 2017. Johnson will remain in an advisory capacity in 2023.

Since 2017, Deeson has served as chief executive officer of OrthoTennessee PC, a Knoxville-based physician-owned organization with over 130 providers including orthopedic surgeons, musculoskeletal physicians, advanced practice providers and therapists. OrthoTennessee also has a wholly-owned insurance company and a management services organization as well as related entity joint ventures in real estate and ambulatory surgery centers. During Deeson’s tenure, OrthoTennessee advanced key strategic goals, including both new and expanded urgent care services, MRI, clinic, surgery centers, therapy locations and digital health solutions.

“Jon-David brings insight and experience to Covenant Health that will help us align our strategies to better serve our communities as a clinically integrated health care delivery enterprise,” said Jim VanderSteeg, Covenant Health’s president and CEO. “Jon-David began his health care career as an administrative resident at Covenant Health and early on, held a leadership role as a physician practice administrator. We have followed his professional growth and his many significant achievements over the years, and I am very pleased to have him join our executive leadership team.”

Deeson is grateful for the opportunity to join the executive leadership team at Covenant Health. “Having served in many roles in the East Tennessee health care community over the past three decades, I look forward to collaborating in new ways with key partners in our community who care deeply about improving health care delivery in our area. I am confident that Covenant Health is well-positioned to continue to lead our region in various capacities as a health care provider, employer and partner with physicians and others who are committed to shared goals for better health in the communities we serve.”

During his 28-year career in health care, Deeson has developed expertise in health care operations, strategy, finances and regulatory matters. His experience includes project work with over 40 medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties in hospitals and health systems, physician practices, surgery centers, urgent care centers, accountable care organizations and residency programs, among others. He has served more than 100 hospital and physician group leaders and boards of directors throughout the U.S.

Prior to joining OrthoTennessee, he worked for 17 years in expanding leadership roles as a consultant, manager/senior manager and principal at PYA, where he addressed the business services needs of health care provider organizations. His responsibilities included strategic planning, organizational structure and governance, physician practice turnarounds and medical staff development, among other areas. He also served for a time as chief operating officer of PYA Medical Systems Inc., a physician billing and technology services company.

Deeson received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Florida in Gainesville. He earned his master’s degrees in business administration and health administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

He is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives, certified by the American College of Medical Practice Executives, and has an operations management certificate from the Medical Group Management Association. Deeson chairs the board of directors for HealthCare 21 Solutions, is a board member of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Greater Knoxville, and is a graduate of Leadership Knoxville and a Scholars Mentor for the program. He has served as an adjunct professor in the UAB’s depart of health services administration and been a frequent public speaker for healthcare professionals throughout his career.