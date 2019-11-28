Cove fence in the morning stillness

Any time you make the effort to be one of the first people into Cades Cove, it is worthwhile. The quiet, the wildlife, morning fog or, in this case, the first light as the sun comes over the mountain ridge makes it special. The few vehicles waiting when the gate is opened are soon disbursed and you are rewarded with the solitude and peace that we go to our national parks to find.

This image was taken just off Sparks Lane in Cades Cove, Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The double fence rows and an old road draw you into the image. The sun topping the hill instantly takes away the morning chill and warms your skin and your spirit.

