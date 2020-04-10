Cornerstone Donors kick off fundraising for West Hills playground

West Hills Elementary School will be getting a new playground. It’s just a matter of raising some money, getting approval by the school board and putting it in.

Laura Green hosted a gathering (back when we could leave our homes to fellowship – March 10) for the WHES Wolf Pack Foundation Cornerstone Donors. Attendees were asked for a $500 pledge or donation. The food from Holly’s Gourmets Market was great, the beer and wine plentiful and the Jupiter Entertainment-produced video compelling. Checkbooks came out. Some couples gave $1,000. And Green said some $14,000 was raised.

Wow.

Elizabeth G. Evola, Foundation president, said it was the group’s first general meeting, and several folks asked Green when the next one’s scheduled. The party atmosphere, seeing old friends and meeting new ones who are dedicated to making West Hills Elementary “The Best Hills,” made for a very fun evening.

Evola said the Foundation was created to support the infrastructure and academic needs of the school beyond the funding provided by Knox County and the school’s PTA.

“One of our early initiatives will be to update the school’s 10-year-old playground to a more modern, all-inclusive structure accessible to all children in the school and (after hours) in the community.”

Emily DeJarnett, the Foundation treasurer, added, “The Wolf Pack Foundation is dedicated to supporting and enhancing the academic, creative, social and emotional needs of the West Hills Elementary School community through fundraising and partnering with local stakeholders.” She said the Foundation, established in 2019, will work alongside the PTA.

“The PTA provides volunteers and programs, but national PTA guidelines limit how the PTA can spend funds. A strong foundation gives WHES the ability to secure funding for the future of the school.”

The WHES Wolf Pack Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization so all donations are tax deductible. DeJarnett also thanked West Hills alumni for attending. Some have moved away, but all understand the importance of a community school.

Principal Kimberle Harrison said West Hills has a great PTA and staff, along with involved parents. “This year we achieved Reward status, one of 16 schools in Knox County. That means we’ve shown great (academic) growth.” Harrison said she grew up off of Middlebrook Pike, which is near the school, and she loves the “deep history” of the community. Now in her third year at West Hills, Harrison is very excited about the Foundation.

The playground needs new structures for safety, she said. Harrison started with a $14,000 fund that’s grown to $25,000, but said a “really nice standard version” of the proposed playground would cost $100,000. Mats rather than mulch are a must for an all-inclusive playground that enables all kids to access the equipment. “It’s hard to roll on mulch.”

West Hills Elementary School has 800 students from 22-23 different countries, she said, inviting everyone to the upcoming International Night. She said 450 people attended last year’s 50th anniversary celebration for the school.

Hugh Nystrom, the District 4 county commissioner, represents West Hills and many other areas in West Knoxville. Nystrom, a childhood friend of Green’s, said West Hills Elementary is “part of West Knoxville’s DNA.” And he wrote a check.

Frank Smith, president of the West Hills Community Association and owner of Washing Equipment of Tennessee (WETN), said he attended West Hills Elementary through sixth grade, grew up on Bennington Drive right behind the school and moved back to the neighborhood six years ago. After completely renovating their home on Broome Road, Frank and his wife, Deb Smith, are here for a long time. He brings experience from the Rocky Hill Elementary School Foundation which he helped establish years ago. “In three years, we were able to provide a computer for every student.” He promised to “highly promote” the Foundation within the homeowners’ group.

Laura Green, past president of West Hills Elementary School PTA, said the neighborhood was built around the school and prospective homebuyers often ask about it. “A strong community school secures rising property values.” A Knoxville native, Green has lived in West Hills for 18 years. As a real estate professional for 22 years, Green knows West Hills. As the secretary of the West Hills Community Association, she is driven to make sure all who visit know how wonderful life is in West Hills.

Katy Bibee and Shannon Reynolds are PTA co-presidents. Both women have other jobs in addition to their work at the school. Both were there to support the Foundation. Bibee tells parents in the neighborhood, “You will make a difference at this school.”

You can obtain more information at the WHES Wolf Pack Foundation website. Email the group here. Or mail a donation to P.O. Box 32191, Knoxville TN 37930.

Sandra Clark is editor/CEO of KnoxTNToday.com