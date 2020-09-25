Cooper gets academic honor

Allie Cooper, a senior at Christian Academy of Knoxville, has been named a National Merit semifinalist. The nationwide pool of semifinalists represents less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors and includes those who scored the highest scores on the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. Over 1.5 million juniors took this test nationwide, and Cooper is one of 16,000 semifinalists.

“As Allie’s parents we are beyond proud of her,” say Donnie and Rebecca Cooper. “We have watched her put forth the dedication and hard work both in and out of school and it has been wonderful watching all that hard work pay off.”

This is not Allie’s first time experiencing academic excellence. She serves as the president of CAK’s National Honors Society group and she has earned both gold and silver on the National French Exam.

Allie is not only intelligent, but she was twice awarded the Character Award for Excellence by her peers. She was also voted “Miss IQ” in her senior superlatives, serves on the student senate at CAK, and is a member of Knoxville Junior Assembly.

In the arts, Allie shines. She is in CAK’s “Spirit of Praise” Ensemble, an audition group of high school students and she has been named to the East Tennessee Vocal Association’s “All-East Tennessee Choirs” for three years. She also enjoys musical theatre and was cast as Lady Larkin in “Once Upon a Mattress” and Zelda Zanders! in “Singin’ in the Rain.”

In athletics, Allie excels at golf where she is the CAK varsity girls golf team captain. In 2017, Allie placed second in the district and region, 12th at state, honorable mention for the 5StarPreps team. In 2018, she was district champ, third at region, 16th at state, First Team All Prep Extra, and honorable mention on the 5StarPreps team. In 2019, she was district champ, second at region, T-6th at State, First Team All Prep Extra, and First Team on the 5StarPreps team. The 2020 team is also off to a great season winning the district.

After high school, Allie plans on pursuing a medical career as either a pediatrician or physician assistant.

As a National Merit semifinalist, Allie has the opportunity to continue in the National Merit competition for some of 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million. Finalists will be announced in February 2021.

Julya Johnson is director of communications for Christian Academy of Knoxville.