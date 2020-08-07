Concerts Saturday – outside in Halls and Concord

The Second Saturday Concert Series continues this weekend at the Cove at Concord Park and Clayton Park in Halls.

The free concerts are held 6-8 p.m. July through September on the second Saturday of each month. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets, lawn chairs and food. (No alcohol)

Aug. 8: Left Foot Dave and the Magic Hats (The Cove) and Wild Blue Yonder (Clayton Park)

Sept. 12: Kudzu (The Cove) and Jay Dee (Clayton Park)

Left Foot Dave and the Magic Hats combine a brand of blues and original material that spans seven decades from Chicago, the Muddy Ole Mississippi Delta, Texas and a bit of Cajun spice. East Tennessee-based Wild Blue Yonder, which has two top-selling CDs, has performed its “Appalachian Americana” throughout the Southeast since 2001. The band features a healthy dose of mountain tunes and energetic grassy classics.

Please note that under the state’s proposed guidelines for live events outside, singers must stay 15 feet from the audience and crowds can gather in groups of six but must remain six feet apart from others.

In other news:

Our carpenters are still working on the shelter at Mascot Park. As Director of Parks Chuck James noted: “It’s a big ol’ project – they had to remove the tree that took it out, replace the roof and fix the posts. They’ll probably be working on it into next week.”

The department along with the folks at Engineering and Public Works, were super busy late last week after the storms, cutting and removing almost 50 downed trees that were scattered throughout the county in a 24-hour period as a result of the intense storm that came through the evening of July 31.

Additionally, the department picked up and moved five pallets of school supplies for School Mania II, the second annual back-to-school celebration hosted by Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. (The event will take place from 3-6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, in the parking lot of the Jacob Building in Chilhowee Park via a drive-thru format.)

Another crew is working at Schumpert Park inside the dog park, fixing a pump that irrigates the fields. Right now, the dog park is still open but it could close briefly at some point. I’ll keep everyone updated if that’s the case.

On the Engineering and Public Works side:

Mow-trimming throughout the county will continue this Saturday, Aug. 8, in preparation of school starting.

Installed a 30- to 42-inch Arch pipe cross drain and rip-rap roadway shoulders on Neubert Springs Road as a result of invert corrosion failure of existing CMP pipe.

Installed new cross drainpipe on Hart Road to prevent runoff from overflowing ditch and spilling into roadway

Installed 24-inch HDPE pipe cross drain to replace the existing undersized 18-inch CMP pipe to alleviate flood of the upstream neighbor

Completed the dig-out of the poor subgrade at South-Doyle Middle School track access road and installed new base stone. New surface asphalt installation will be completed in the next few days.

Mike Donila is communications director for Knox County government.