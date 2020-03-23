Clerk, trustee close satellite offices

Knox County Clerk Sherry Witt has closed her satellite locations (Cedar Bluff, East, Farragut Town Hall, North/Halls and South Knox) effective Monday, March 23, until further notice.

The County Clerk’s Office Courthouse location will offer limited/controlled access and drive-thru services. Most services are available by phone: 865-215-2385, online: www.knoxcounty.org/clerk, and by mail: Knox County Clerk. P.O. Box 1566, Knoxville, TN 37901.

Knox County Trustee Ed Shouse said his offices at the five satellites are also suspended until further notice. Trustee’s Office inquiries can be directed to: 865-215-2305.