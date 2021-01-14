City seeks nominations for ‘good neighbor’

The city of Knoxville Office of Neighborhood Empowerment wants to hear about Knoxville residents who have found creative ways to support and connect their neighbors during a year distinguished by cancelled plans and physical distancing.

The department is accepting nominations for the annual Diana Conn Good Neighbor of the Year Award through 4:30 p.m. this Friday, Jan. 15.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged all Knoxville residents to stay connected while we stay safe,” says Debbie Sharp, coordinator of the Office of Neighborhoods. “This award is a chance to bring attention to those neighbors who have worked behind the scenes to make this year feel less disruptive and helped reduce the negative impacts of the virus on our neighborhoods.”

The award, named in honor of longtime Old Sevier Community Group member Diana Conn, who died in 2012, is given annually to a Knoxville resident who has devoted time and talent in service to their neighbors and neighborhood without care for recognition or public praise.

Nominate a neighbor here, by downloading the nomination form, filling it out and returning it to Courtney Durrett or call 865-215-3456.

Paige Travis is a public information specialist for the city of Knoxville.