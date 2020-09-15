Christopher Capps joins Covenant

Interventional cardiologist Christopher Capps, MD, has joined the heart care team at Covenant Health. He will see patients in the hospital at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. He obtained his medical degree from Louisiana State University in New Orleans and did his residency in internal medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He had fellowships in cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiovascular disease at the Medical University of South Carolina. Info: 865-546-5111.

Judicial appointment: The Trial Court Vacancy Commission is accepting applications for a Circuit Court Judge in the sixth judicial circuit, which covers Knox County. The vacancy was created by the appointment of Judge Kristi Davis to the Court of Appeals. Interviews will be conducted by Zoom at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, and livestreamed here.

Halls BPA will meet at noon today (9/15) at Beaver Brook Country Club. Meeting limited to first 50 participants.

Knox County Board of Health will meet 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, via Zoom. The meeting will be available on Comcast Channel 12 or on the county’s YouTube site. Agenda items include proposals to tighten the Covid restrictions to limit non-family gatherings to 25 or fewer and to close bars at 10 p.m.