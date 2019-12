It’s a little history, a cascade of decorations, and a dollop of holiday cheer at the annual Christmas fundraiser at Blount Mansion in downtown Knoxville. During this evening, guests get to see the handiwork of The Knoxville Garden Club, which decorates the historic home for the event.

Cynthia Moxley captures the food and festivities with a sparkly edition of The Blue Streak. Read it here.