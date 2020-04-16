Chip in for tornado relief

Food City has teamed with local media partners to raise funds to benefit Chattanooga-area tornado victims. Food City pledged $50,000 to kick off the drive. Several vendors are making contributions as well: Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Frito-Lay, Chattanooga Bakery (Moon Pie), McKee Foods, Budweiser of Chattanooga, Budweiser of Cleveland and Cherokee Distributing.

The campaign will run from Friday, April 17, through Tuesday, April 21, in Tennessee, Virginia and Georgia area Food City locations. Customers can donate money at checkout.

All donations – 100% – will be donated to the Salvation Army of Greater Chattanooga to assist with relief efforts.

“The lives of many of our friends and neighbors have been devastated by this tornado. We certainly want to do everything possible to provide assistance during this critical time,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

Media partners are WDEF-TV, WRCB-TV, WTVC-TV, KZ106, WBIR-TV and WCYB-TV.

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.