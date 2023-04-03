Chalk Walk 2023 is in the books

And the winners are in … for a wet and windy Dogwood Chalk Walk, held Saturday, April 1, on Market Square. Big thanks to First Horizon Bank for sponsoring the Kids Zone.
2023 AWARD WINNERS:
- Collaborative Elementary School – 3rd Place: Girl Scout Troop 22060 (Brownies)
- Collaborative Elementary School – 2nd Place: Girl Scout Troop 22060
- Collaborative Elementary School – 1st Place: Abe & Quinto
- Single Elementary School – 3rd Place: Annalynn Stitt
- Single Elementary School – 2nd Place: Sophia Anderson
- Single Elementary School – 1st Place: Eli Shockley
- Collaborative Middle School – 3rd Place: Vine Middle Magnet School 6th Grade Art Club
- Collaborative Middle School – 2nd Place: Karns Art Club
- Collaborative Middle School – 1st Place: West Valley Middle School
- Single Middle School – 3rd Place: Violet Layne
- Single Middle School – 2nd Place: Natalie Spradling
- Single Middle School – 1st Place: Mabel Shiverdecker
Enjoy these random images. Remember, this is drawing on the ground. On concrete, With chalk. On a windy day.
- Collaborative High School – 3rd Place: Central High School
- Collaborative High School – 2nd Place: Fulton High School
- Collaborative High School – 1st Place: Gibbs Art Club
- Single High School – 3rd Place: Lily Withrow
- Single High School – 2nd Place: Ella Pinchok
- Single High School – 1st Place: Emmalynn Stitt
- Collaborative College/YA – 3rd Place: Grapic Design
- Collaborative College/YA – 2nd Place: Chloe Kirk & Abby Ellis
- Collaborative College/YA – 1st Place: Salvation Army UT Vols
- Single College/YA – 3rd Place: Tobi Hickman
- Single College/YA – 2nd Place: Mary Ward
- Single College/YA – 1st Place: Chloe Peterson
- Collaborative Family – 3rd Place: Tallent Family
- Collaborative Family – 2nd Place: Thayer Family
- Collaborative Family – 1st Place: The Wards
- Collaborative Adult – 3rd Place: Shawn Ridge & Kaley Martinez
- Collaborative Adult – 2nd Place: Cody Rau & Jennifer Nicklas
- Collaborative Adult – 1st Place: Jessica Bledsoe & Elizabeth Lynch
- Single Adult – 3rd Place: Sarah Shorter
- Single Adult – 2nd Place: Apryl Taylor
- Single Adult – 1st Place: Susan Armstrong
- Runner-Up in Sidewalk of Fame: Sonia Summers
- Best in Sidewalk of Fame: Leonardo Romero
- T-Shirt Award: Cole Davis
- People’s Choice: West Valley Middle School
- Best in Show: Cole Davis
Shannon Herron of Dogwood Arts provided information for this report.