Chalk Walk 2023 is in the books

And the winners are in … for a wet and windy Dogwood Chalk Walk, held Saturday, April 1, on Market Square. Big thanks to First Horizon Bank for sponsoring the Kids Zone.

2023 AWARD WINNERS:

Collaborative Elementary School – 3rd Place: Girl Scout Troop 22060 (Brownies)

Collaborative Elementary School – 2nd Place: Girl Scout Troop 22060

Collaborative Elementary School – 1st Place: Abe & Quinto

Single Elementary School – 3rd Place: Annalynn Stitt

Single Elementary School – 2nd Place: Sophia Anderson

Single Elementary School – 1st Place: Eli Shockley

Collaborative Middle School – 3rd Place: Vine Middle Magnet School 6th Grade Art Club

Collaborative Middle School – 2nd Place: Karns Art Club

Collaborative Middle School – 1st Place: West Valley Middle School

Single Middle School – 3rd Place: Violet Layne

Single Middle School – 2nd Place: Natalie Spradling

Single Middle School – 1st Place: Mabel Shiverdecker

Enjoy these random images. Remember, this is drawing on the ground. On concrete, With chalk. On a windy day.

Collaborative High School – 3rd Place: Central High School

Collaborative High School – 2nd Place: Fulton High School

Collaborative High School – 1st Place: Gibbs Art Club

Single High School – 3rd Place: Lily Withrow

Single High School – 2nd Place: Ella Pinchok

Single High School – 1st Place: Emmalynn Stitt

Collaborative College/YA – 3rd Place: Grapic Design

Collaborative College/YA – 2nd Place: Chloe Kirk & Abby Ellis

Collaborative College/YA – 1st Place: Salvation Army UT Vols

Single College/YA – 3rd Place: Tobi Hickman

Single College/YA – 2nd Place: Mary Ward

Single College/YA – 1st Place: Chloe Peterson

Collaborative Family – 3rd Place: Tallent Family

Collaborative Family – 2nd Place: Thayer Family

Collaborative Family – 1st Place: The Wards

Collaborative Adult – 3rd Place: Shawn Ridge & Kaley Martinez

Collaborative Adult – 2nd Place: Cody Rau & Jennifer Nicklas

Collaborative Adult – 1st Place: Jessica Bledsoe & Elizabeth Lynch

Single Adult – 3rd Place: Sarah Shorter

Single Adult – 2nd Place: Apryl Taylor

Single Adult – 1st Place: Susan Armstrong

Runner-Up in Sidewalk of Fame: Sonia Summers

Best in Sidewalk of Fame: Leonardo Romero

T-Shirt Award: Cole Davis

People’s Choice: West Valley Middle School

Best in Show: Cole Davis

Shannon Herron of Dogwood Arts provided information for this report.