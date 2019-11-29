Downtown Knoxville will display its seasonal best at Regal Celebration of Lights today (11/29) when Mayor Madeline Rogero and other city officials gather to light the 42-foot tree and welcome Santa Claus with fireworks and lasers.

Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. with music from The K-Town Band in the Krutch Park Extension at Gay Street. Mayor Rogero and special guests begin the tree-lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. The event continues through 9 p.m. with food vendors, activities, children’s train rides, face painting, marshmallow roasting and free hot cocoa and doughnuts.

These streets will be closed Friday:

Union Avenue between Walnut and Gay streets, 2-10 p.m.

Market Street between Clinch and Union avenues, 2-10 p.m.

Market Street between Church and Clinch avenues, 5:20-9:15 p.m.

Gay Street between Summit Hill and Church avenues, 5:15-9:15 p.m.

Clinch Avenue between Walnut and State streets, 5:20-9:15 p.m.

Additional events downtown on Friday include:

The Holidays on Ice skating rink is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday in Market Square. Admission is $11 for adults, $8 for children 12 years and younger, and includes skate rental and sales tax. Check online for operating hours and promotions throughout the season.

WDVX’s Holiday Ho-Ho-Hoedown begins at 6:30 p.m. on the Market Square stage, featuring music performed by AP Strings, Tray Dahl & The Jugtime Ragband, and The Royal Hounds. Admission is free.

Peppermint Trail paves a path of sweet treats and special offers at a variety of downtown businesses listed at DowntownKnoxville.org/holiday/peppermint/.

Visit www.knoxvilletn.gov/christmas for more details on all Christmas in the City events.

Paige Travis is a public information specialist for the city of Knoxville. Reach her at ptravis@knoxvilletn.gov.