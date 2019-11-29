Celebration of Lights

Paige M. TravisInside 640

Celebration of Lights in previous year (from city of Knoxville website)

Downtown Knoxville will display its seasonal best at Regal Celebration of Lights today (11/29) when Mayor Madeline Rogero and other city officials gather to light the 42-foot tree and welcome Santa Claus with fireworks and lasers.


Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. with music from The K-Town Band in the Krutch Park Extension at Gay Street. Mayor Rogero and special guests begin the tree-lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. The event continues through 9 p.m. with food vendors, activities, children’s train rides, face painting, marshmallow roasting and free hot cocoa and doughnuts.

These streets will be closed Friday:

  • Union Avenue between Walnut and Gay streets, 2-10 p.m.
  • Market Street between Clinch and Union avenues, 2-10 p.m.
  • Market Street between Church and Clinch avenues, 5:20-9:15 p.m.
  • Gay Street between Summit Hill and Church avenues, 5:15-9:15 p.m.
  • Clinch Avenue between Walnut and State streets, 5:20-9:15 p.m.

Additional events downtown on Friday include:

The Holidays on Ice skating rink is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday in Market Square. Admission is $11 for adults, $8 for children 12 years and younger, and includes skate rental and sales tax. Check online for operating hours and promotions throughout the season.

WDVX’s Holiday Ho-Ho-Hoedown begins at 6:30 p.m. on the Market Square stage, featuring music performed by AP Strings, Tray Dahl & The Jugtime Ragband, and The Royal Hounds. Admission is free.

Peppermint Trail paves a path of sweet treats and special offers at a variety of downtown businesses listed at DowntownKnoxville.org/holiday/peppermint/.

Visit www.knoxvilletn.gov/christmas for more details on all Christmas in the City events.

Paige Travis is a public information specialist for the city of Knoxville. Reach her at ptravis@knoxvilletn.gov.

