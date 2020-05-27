Catholic High grads get academic honors

Pam RhoadesOur Town Teens

Thirteen graduates of Knoxville Catholic High School have been offered full-tuition academic scholarships at the college they plan to attend this fall. These students will be honored at Catholic’s live graduation “under the lights” at 8 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Blaine Stadium on the KCHS campus. Meanwhile, the students got a virtual salute hosted by academic dean Jane Walker and the school’s guidance department.


Congratulations to these students:

  • Alex Dally (University of Tennessee)
  • Blaine Dolin (United State Military Academy at West Point)
  • Ethan Boder (University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and Navy ROTC)
  • Joe Duhamel (University of Tennessee-Chattanooga)
  • Olivia Escher (University of Tennessee)
  • Zoe Haub (Middle Tennessee State University)
  • Anna Huang (U.S. Naval Academy)
  • Kiersten Man (Middle Tennessee State University)
  • Abby Orillion (Carson-Newman University)
  • Tony Spezia (University of Tennessee)
  • Michael Stapleton (Christendom College)
  • Andrea Subtirelu (University of Tennessee)
  • Ellen Vo (University of Tennessee-Chattanooga)

Pam Rhoades is director of marketing and communications at Knoxville Catholic High School

 

