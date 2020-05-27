Catholic High grads get academic honors

Thirteen graduates of Knoxville Catholic High School have been offered full-tuition academic scholarships at the college they plan to attend this fall. These students will be honored at Catholic’s live graduation “under the lights” at 8 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Blaine Stadium on the KCHS campus. Meanwhile, the students got a virtual salute hosted by academic dean Jane Walker and the school’s guidance department.
Congratulations to these students:
- Alex Dally (University of Tennessee)
- Blaine Dolin (United State Military Academy at West Point)
- Ethan Boder (University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and Navy ROTC)
- Joe Duhamel (University of Tennessee-Chattanooga)
- Olivia Escher (University of Tennessee)
- Zoe Haub (Middle Tennessee State University)
- Anna Huang (U.S. Naval Academy)
- Kiersten Man (Middle Tennessee State University)
- Abby Orillion (Carson-Newman University)
- Tony Spezia (University of Tennessee)
- Michael Stapleton (Christendom College)
- Andrea Subtirelu (University of Tennessee)
- Ellen Vo (University of Tennessee-Chattanooga)
Pam Rhoades is director of marketing and communications at Knoxville Catholic High School