The Black Hills of South Dakota hold a special place in my life. I went to college and lived in the area for eight years and after all this time the mystique of “The Hills” still tugs at my heart.

These granite outcroppings known as the Cathedral Spires are one of my favorite places. A hike through the area gives vistas of giant rock outcroppings in every direction. Visible are the backside of Mt. Rushmore, the Needles Highway, and the top of Harney Peak (now Black Elk Peak) which all seem within arm’s reach. With clear skies, you can see Wyoming to the west and Badlands National Park on the prairie 60 miles to the east.

It is not unusual to see rock climbers standing atop these pinnacles. My first photography experience began with my hiking in the Black Hills. From wildlife like bison, mountain goats and prairie dogs to grand vistas, the Hills have everything a photographer could ask or want.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. If a particular piece interests you for your home or office, please contact them. All works are copyright protected.