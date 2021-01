This weekend, WDVX presents Cruz Contreras “Live From Home” on Friday, Jan. 29, at 7 p.m. The show will be available for viewing until Feb. 4 at 11:59 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase here and range from $12.50 to $100. A portion of the proceeds benefits WDVX radio.

For info on this or other events contact the Arts & Culture Alliance.