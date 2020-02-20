Calling & Career Ministry opening at OBC

An opening celebration is planned for a calling and career ministry in East Knoxville through a partnership between Overcoming Believers Church and Emerald Youth Foundation.
Representatives of Overcoming Believers Church and Emerald Youth Foundation, local high school students and community members will meet from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. today (Feb. 20) at Overcoming Believers Church, 211 Harriet Tubman St. High school students, parents and community members from throughout the city are invited to celebrate the opening of Emerald Youth’s Calling & Career Ministry at OBC.
The two organizations are partnering to offer a neighborhood location in East Knoxville for the Calling & Career Ministry, which provides urban high school students support services as they transition to post-secondary experiences, successful careers and into their Christ-centered calling. Mentorship is also provided for the students.
There will be complimentary food, music by DJ J3 Entertainment and a scavenger hunt for students to win prizes, including a new pair of Apple Air Pods. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., guests are invited to enjoy free admission and roller-skating next door at The Change Center.
John Crooks is director of communications for Emerald Youth Foundation.