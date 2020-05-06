CAK honors seniors, plans for summer camps

Registration is now open for CAK summer camps, including a summer-long day camp, Big Fish, and special skills camps. Comprehensive info is here, but here are camps with dates:

Sports:

Basketball Camp (May 26-29)

Football Skills Camp (June 1-4)

Soccer Camp (June 8-11)

Running Camp (June 8-12)

Baseball Camp (July 6-9)

Volleyball Camps (July, Various dates)

Explorer Camps:

Elementary Art Camp (May 18-21)

Middle School Art Camp (July 6-9)

Musical Theatre Camp (July 6-10)

CAMP BIG FISH is coming May 26-Aug. 7. The camp is for rising K-rising 6th grade and will run Monday-Friday, 7:15 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Three athletes sign

CAK had three athletes sign in November to play college sports:

Hailey Carroll will play lacrosse at Gardner Webb University. Hailey is the first female lacrosse player from Knox County to sign with a Division I school. At CAK, she was a four-year varsity starter and a four-year member of the TNLAX travel team, among other honors.

Austen Jaslove will play baseball for the University of Tennessee. A four-year varsity starter at CAK, the team won state championships in three of those years. Austen was 2019 all district, sophomore rookie of the year, and won the gold glove award for his sophomore and junior years.

Connor Jurek will play baseball for the University of South Carolina Upstate. He was a four-year team member and three-year starter at CAK, during which time the team won three state championships. He was 2019 all district, 2019 all region, 2019 5-star prep and prep xtra first team and 2019 offensive MVP.

Seniors honored with parade

CAK teachers and fans honored spring athletes and art performers during a recognition drive-through on Saturday, May 2. The parade of vehicles began at the main entrance to CAK’s campus and circled throughout the campus to recognize the students who missed their spring season because of COVID-19 closures. The event was sponsored by the Warrior Athletic Club.

Warrior parents posted parade pictures here.

Susan Wallis named assistant head of school

Christian Academy of Knoxville has named Dr. Susan Wallis as the new assistant head of school. For the past two years, Wallis has served as CAK’s high school principal, and she will continue to act in dual roles as she steps into her new position.

Head of School Rich Fulford called Wallis “the obvious choice.”

Wallis began her career with 10 years teaching special education. She spent the next 21 years in Christian education as an elementary teacher and a high school math teacher including seven years in administration at Berean Christian School in Knoxville.

Fulford said, “Her expertise in all aspects of school accreditation is a gift to our team. The poise she demonstrates in challenging situations, and the gift of wisdom she has through prayer and Bible study will serve the students and families of CAK well as we continue to move forward.”

Wallis holds a bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate, all from the University of Tennessee. She and her husband, Brian, attend Fellowship Church. Her family includes five children with a grandchild on the way.

Julya Johnson is director of communications for Christian Academy of Knoxville.