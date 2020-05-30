CAK homecoming for COVID survivor

Julya JohnsonOur Town Health, West Knox

Patrick Dalton, CAK Class of 2014, and his wife, Bailey Dalton.

Many of you have been following the story of Patrick Dalton, a CAK Class of 2014 alumni who has been battling COVID-19. After many weeks in the hospital, then in rehabilitation, he is finally home!


To celebrate, CAK is hosting Patrick’s Welcome Home party Saturday, May 30, from 3-5 p.m.

Due to the CDC guidelines on social distancing, it will be a drive-thru party. If you will be talking to Patrick through your windows, the family asks that you please wear a mask for that time period. They are trying to allow Patrick the freedom of not wearing a mask the entire time, and the only way that can occur is if those around him have a mask due to his weakened immune system after battling COVID-19. Enter through the main gate and go left. Patrick will be at the Campus Center.

Patrick is really looking forward to seeing everyone – familiar faces and new ones. Please come join us!

Julya Johnson is director of communications for Christian Academy of Knoxville.

 

