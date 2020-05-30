CAK homecoming for COVID survivor

Many of you have been following the story of Patrick Dalton, a CAK Class of 2014 alumni who has been battling COVID-19. After many weeks in the hospital, then in rehabilitation, he is finally home!

To celebrate, CAK is hosting Patrick’s Welcome Home party Saturday, May 30, from 3-5 p.m.

Due to the CDC guidelines on social distancing, it will be a drive-thru party. If you will be talking to Patrick through your windows, the family asks that you please wear a mask for that time period. They are trying to allow Patrick the freedom of not wearing a mask the entire time, and the only way that can occur is if those around him have a mask due to his weakened immune system after battling COVID-19. Enter through the main gate and go left. Patrick will be at the Campus Center.

Patrick is really looking forward to seeing everyone – familiar faces and new ones. Please come join us!

Julya Johnson is director of communications for Christian Academy of Knoxville.