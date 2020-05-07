Bring on the bowling, mini-golf and axe-throwing

First, an update from Wednesday’s KCHD briefing:

Knox County COVID-19 Cases 5/5/20 – Active Cases 38 (up 6) Currently Hospitalized 2, Deaths 5, Recovered 209, Total Cases 252 (up 6).

Since May 1, 2020, KCHD has received 36 complaints in regard to food establishments and 22 complaints in regard to businesses. For these complaints, the KCHD Environmental Health team has visited and/or called these establishments to provide education on the reopening guidance.

State guidelines for recreation, offices, lodging and more

Note: These guidelines are not for Knox County. The guidance applies to 89 of the state’s 95 counties. Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan created individual plans in consultation with the state and local health departments to address the unique needs of those individual communities.

Note II: These are suggestions, not mandates.

“As our testing capacity and contact tracing ability continues to improve, it’s time to get Tennesseans back to work safely and successfully,” said Gov. Bill Lee in the press release announcing the suggestions. “These guidelines were created in partnership with business leaders and health experts to preserve the progress we’ve made and protect the lives and livelihoods of Tennesseans.”

Most Lodging, Construction and Manufacturing businesses were considered essential under the governor’s executive orders, while Offices prepare for a return to work in the coming weeks. Guidance for those industries can be found at the following sites:

In addition to strict adherence to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, full guidelines for small group, non-contact recreation businesses are posted online at TNPledge.com and include:

Consumer Protection

Screen customers for illness upon entry to the facility

Customers should wear cloth face coverings according to CDC guidance

Limit the number of customers inside any facility at a given time for indoor activities to 50 percent or less of occupancy based on Tennessee’s Building and Fire Code.

Limit group sizes to ensure compliance with state and CDC social distancing guidelines (less than 10 persons): For example: At bowling centers and mini-golf, limit customers per lane or group (e.g., no more than 6)

Adjust equipment layout and close or restrict access to equipment to maintain appropriate social distancing among customers (e.g., at least 6 feet of separation) For example: in facilities that have lanes or stations, like bowling centers, golf driving ranges, or axe-throwing establishments, only open every other lane or station For example: in arcades, limit the number of games so that each game can be spaced more than 6 feet apart For example: in climbing gyms, only open a portion of climbing paths to customers

Avoid combining persons or small groups with other non-related or non-associated persons or small groups, even if such combined group is less than 10 persons, unless appropriate social distancing can be maintained by the combined group

Require customers to use only one piece of equipment during their visit (e.g. one bowling ball, putter, or rafting oar)

Require customers to clean equipment they come in contact with using disinfecting wipes before and after each use

Keep doors and windows open where possible and secure to improve ventilation for indoor activities

Recommend that persons more vulnerable or at-risk for COVID-19 as identified by the CDC—including those who are over the age of 65 or those who have severe underlying medical conditions—take extra precaution or refrain from use of the facility during initial phases of re-opening

View the full guidance here.

The Economic Recovery Group (ERG), composed of 30 leaders from the public and private sector, is crafting guidance to assist businesses in a safe reopening. The industry representatives participating in the ERG collectively represent over 140,000 Tennessee businesses that employ over 2.5M Tennesseans. More information about ERG is available here.

Previously published

Access up-to-date guidance from Tennessee’s Economic Recovery Group:

Universal Guidance for Tennessee Businesses can be accessed here.

Restaurant Industry Guidance can be accessed here.

Retail Industry Guidance can be accessed here.

Exercise Facility Guidance can be accessed here.

Close Contact Guidance can be accessed here.

Additional information on Tennessee’s Economic Recovery Group is available here.

Gov. Lee has issued Executive Order No. 33, amending Executive Order No. 30 to allow the safe reopening of close contact services. The full text of the order is here.

Local hospitals have resumed performing surgeries and procedures. Specific guidelines for patients and visitors are here: Hospitals Announce Phased Reopening_FINAL

Pellissippi State Community College has begun reopening, but for limited students, only at Hardin Valley and Strawberry Plains campuses. Details here.

Ijams Nature Center and Navitat will partially reopen Saturday, May 9. The trails have been and will continue to be open. Details here.

Town of Farragut is reopening in three phases, following the plan laid out by Knox County Health Department. Info here.

The Tennessee Pledge – the state’s plan to keep us safe from COVID-19 while rebooting the economy –is worth a look, especially for the graphs and stats. Read it: Tennessee Pledge

Free Wi-Fi is available in the parking lots of six senior centers in Knox County. Locations: Free WiFi

Knox County and Knoxville released a three-part plan to reopen. Phase one went into effect Friday, May 1, and will allow most businesses to open with strict social distancing guidelines. Opening is optional, so check before going. The plan: COVID Reopen Corrected Chart

Knox County libraries are closed, but online service continue. Details here.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park reopening info here.

Health Department Hotline: 865-215-5555

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

Info updated as it becomes available.