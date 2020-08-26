Briggs joins clinical trial on Covid vaccine

State Sen. Richard Briggs has confirmed that he is a participant in Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s vaccine trial. Briggs, who is also cardiovascular surgeon, volunteered in the Phase 3 VUMC Clinical Trial that will evaluate the effectiveness of the vaccine for prevention of COVID-19, compared to no vaccine. He was one of the first volunteers to receive the injection. Learn about the study here.

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra has canceled its 2020 season and will furlough all musicians and most administrative staff through Jan. 31, 2021. Executive Director Rachel Ford called it “a heart-wrenching decision” that is a “viable path forward” that prioritizes the health and safety of staff, musicians and audiences in the short-term and allows the KSO to sustain over the long-term. Info here.

Powell Station Celebration including the Travis Wegener Car Show and Flotilla is set for Saturday, Aug. 29. Get details here.