Boyd sets business webinars

Randy Boyd says The University of Tennessee exists to serve the people of Tennessee, in announcing a series of webinars to benefit businesses and nonprofits during the pandemic. “By sharing best practices alongside the Tennessee Chamber, the Alliance for Better Nonprofits and numerous industry experts across the state, our small businesses and nonprofits will gain valuable knowledge and expertise for common problems,” he said. This free series of 60- to 90-minute live webinars features university experts and others. The webinar series runs Oct. 27 through Nov. 19, with most sessions on Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays. The sessions are free, but registration is required in advance.