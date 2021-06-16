Arts camp next week downtown

June 21 – June 25

Mary Poppins Summer Camp is an immersive arts education program that introduces students to many aspects of theater-making through the lens of Mary Poppins. Instruction will be led by Amanda Taylor, theatre teacher at Beaumont Magnet Academy, and will feature activities throughout the Tennessee Theatre building and a special screening of the film. Camp sessions will explore characters, setting, time period, theme and motivation, music, and more.

Camp fee for each student is $100. Each camper will receive a bag that includes materials needed for the camp, a lesson binder, Tennessee Theatre sticker, and Tennessee Theatre coloring pages and activity sheets. Camp bags will be provided on the first day of camp and used again each day.

The morning camp from 9 a.m. to noon is for ages 8-11. The afternoon camp from 1-4 p.m. is for ages 12-15.

To register go here.