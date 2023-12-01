Art sale to benefit Peninsula patients and families

On Saturday, Dec. 2, Artsclamation! a fine arts sale that benefits the patients and families of Peninsula will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 711 S. Northshore Drive, in Knoxville.

Many local artists have works available for sale, and other artwork was created by Peninsula patients as well.

The featured artist in 2023 is sculptor Don Reed, a clay potter who uses raw materials and a wood-fired kiln to create polished pottery pieces reminiscent of the old world. See examples of his artwork here. The event includes dozens of other professional artists from the region as well as artwork done by patients.

Funds generated through 2023 Artsclamation! will support behavioral services at Peninsula Hospital and Peninsula Outpatient Clinics. Past projects funded by event proceeds include transportation vans to help individuals with access to outpatient services like support groups and outdoor therapy gardens, and providing an initial supply of medications to patients at discharge.

This event is free to all attendees.

MoxCar Marketing & Communications contributed information for this story.