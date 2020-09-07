Adrian Burnett gets new principal

Stephanie Prince is the new principal at Adrian Burnett Elementary School, replacing Michelle Wolfenbarger. Prince joined Knox County Schools in 2006 as a teacher at Brickey-McCloud Elementary School. She also has worked at Rocky Hill, Christenberry and West Haven schools and is currently assistant principal at Adrian Burnett. Prince holds a bachelor’s degree in history, a master’s degree in elementary education and an educational specialist degree in educational leadership, all from the University of Tennessee.

TN Department of Education has resources related to reopening schools. See them here.

Knox County Schools will offer free breakfast and lunch to all students, regardless of income or school attended, starting Tuesday, Sept. 8. Students in virtual learning must contact their base school to receive meals. Families of these students can register at www.knoxschools.org/mealsrequest.

U.S. Senate candidate Bill Hagerty will speak to the Knox County Republican Lincoln Day Dinner set for Monday, Oct. 12, from 5-7 p.m. at Rothchild Catering and Conference Center, 8807 Kingston Pike. Info here.