Able Trade grand opening is Friday

Knoxville’s First Friday Gallery Night is coming up and Spencer Ratliff of Able Trade is proud to be a part. “We’ve been working toward opening this shared makers’ space for years and are so excited to celebrate that we’ve finally made it to grand opening status,” he says.

And to encourage attendance, he promises the masks, hand sanitizer and cold Pretentious Beer is on him.

The event is 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 3, at 203 W. Jackson Avenue. “We are located in the Jackson Terminal in the Old City at the far, far left end of the building. Basically, walk until you are almost under the Gay Street viaduct and you’ll see our door.”

The makers’ space includes equipment for woodworking and more. Ratliff is signing up members to share the space.

Lisa Duncan operates Lisa Duncan Marketing.