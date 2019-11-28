A Thanksgiving Prayer

Marian Wright Edelman, who founded and still operates the Children’s Defense Fund, has a family tradition. Each Thanksgiving, her family reads “A Litany of Thanksgiving” by the black theologian Howard Thurman.

She says it reminds them for what we should truly be thankful.

“I hope we can all share this simple and profound sense of gratitude and the great hope that ‘love and tenderness and all the inner graces of Almighty affection will cover the life of the children of God as the waters cover the sea.’”

Read the full prayer at A-Litany-of-Thanksgiving_Howard-Thurman-1