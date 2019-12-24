A busy year winds down in register’s office

The year is winding down, and it’s been a good one! The decline in interest rates certainly helped the people of Knox County achieve their dreams of homeownership and was also great for businesses looking to refinance existing loans.

Last week our office recorded 408 loans equaling $114.5 million and 247 property transfers that totaled $72.8 million. The largest two commercial property transfers were both over $2 million. Holrob-Broadway General Partnership transferred property located on the corner of North Broadway and Woodrow Drive to Holrob Investments LLC for $2.2 million. The second-largest property transfer was between Mesana Investments LLC and Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group. Forestar bought 38 lots in the Windsor Forest subdivision from Mesana Investments for $2.12 million.

As far as lending for the week, the largest trust deed recorded was between Smith-Lindsey Development LLC and CBBC Bank. Smith-Lindsey borrowed $4.48 million from CBBC to refinance the property located on the corner of Gibbs Road and North Broadway where the Urgent Care Clinic and First Watch restaurant are located.

The second-largest refinance loan was obtained by KnoxStar Properties LLC from Berkley Point Capital LLC. KnoxStar Properties owns the newly renovated Adelade Apartments on Sevier Ave.

We will be closed on Tuesday, Dec 24, Wednesday, Dec 25, and Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Our office wishes you a very Merry Christmas!

Nick McBride is the register of deeds for Knox County.