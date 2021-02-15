Caroline Woodring was garden club leader

Caroline Hubbard Woodring brought much beauty to Knoxville and Farragut through her volunteer work with multiple gardening organizations. She passed away in mid-December, another casualty of Covid.

She and husband Dick lived most recently at Elmcroft Assisted Living. For many years, the Woodrings decorated the entrances to Village Green subdivision with seasonal decorations. They planted and maintained flowers, shrubs and trees there. Caroline was a treasurer of the Knox County Council of Garden Clubs and chaired its annual Spring Garden Festival at Franklin Square. She also had served on the board of governors of Ivan Racheff House and Gardens, headquarters of the Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs.

Professionally, she worked as office manager for the city school system of Huntsville, Alabama, and retired in 1991 as office manager for Cumberland Securities in Knoxville.

Caroline was a member of Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church and the Sojourner and Emmaus Sunday school classes. After retiring, she and Dick traveled frequently and particularly enjoyed visiting family throughout the south. In addition to her husband, Caroline is survived by three children and their families. Additional obituary information is here.

A memorial service will be held at Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church at a later date, when it is safe to gather.