Three form Solinity

Kaleb Scharmahorn, president, has teamed with two others to launch Solinity, a new marketing company owned by Josh Crisp, Scharmahorn and Sara Mitchell. The company will provide senior living specific content development and online marketing services.

Fountain City Art Center is hosting a workshop on alcohol inks from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24. The center is located on Hotel Avenue in Fountain City Park. Go here for information or phone 865-357-2787.

Click here to get a globe with little green lights. Click on a green light and get a radio station. This is way cool.

Fort Sumter Community Cemetery has cancelled the annual meeting with the community in 2021 because of the risk of the COVID-19 virus. If anyone has questions or concerns about the cemetery, call 865-660-6949.

Knox County Board of Health will meet 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, via Zoom. Agenda items include a report from Dr. Martha Buchanan, director of the Knox County Health Department, and discussion of mask mandates and restaurant occupancy limitation and early closure (expires Feb. 18). Public forum will be held during the board’s first 30 minutes with 10 speakers limited to three minutes. To register, phone 865-215-2005.