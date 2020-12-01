Self storage buildings headline real estate transfers

I hope you had a blessed Thanksgiving and a relaxing holiday weekend. Traditions were certainly altered, but people are wonderfully adaptable and creative.

The three-day work week of Nov. 23-26 yielded 307 loans totaling $66.57 million and 215 property transfers with a value of $80.71 million: not bad for 3 days!

Self-Storage centers were the stars of the week when it came to property transfers. ESS Storage Acquisitions Thirty-Six LLC purchased the Extra Space Storage property, located at 10630 Hardin Valley Rd, for $13.5 million from Pellissippi Storage LLC. ESS Storage Acquisitions Thirty-Seven LLC purchased another self-storage property in town. Middlebrook Storage LLC sold the property on the corner of Middlebrook Pike and Joe Hinton Rd, across from Pilot, for $13 million. The property locations are great as so many people are moving into these areas.

Another commercial property that caught my eye was the transfer between J &W Property LLC and Master Oz Willow LLC for 816 Willow Avenue. The 1.78-acre property sold for $1.3 million.

Glen Oaks Apartments, located on Hutton Road, also changed hands. Arrowdoor at Glen Oaks LLC sold both buildings to 4506 Hutton Rd LLC for $1.1 million. This property is in the Inskip community of Northwest Knox County

The lenders granting loans over $1 million last week were:

Community Capital Corporation – $1.08 million

Commercial Bank – $1.58 million

Y-12 Federal Credit Union – $1.58 million

We join our friend, Knox County Property Assessor John Whitehead, in mourning the loss of his beloved wife, La Vera Whitehead. La Vera was a friend to all and was a former employee of the Register’s office. She was loved by many. We extend our deepest sympathies to the Whitehead family and the staff of the Assessor’s office.

Nick McBride is register of deeds for Knox County.