Prizes, free food at Maryville Chicken Salad Chick

The Maryville location of Chicken Salad Chick is celebrating its second anniversary on Thursday, Oct. 8, with fun and prizes. Starting at 10 a.m. and again at 6 p.m., the first 50 guests will get one free large “Quick Chick” per month for a year. This offer applies to all drive-thru, dine-in or take-out guests.

They will also receive a free Chicken Salad Chick skinny coozie and an official Chicken Salad Chick mask with the purchase of any meal priced at $10 or higher. To participate, customers must have the Chicken Salad Chick app.

“Our Maryville location has exceeded all expectations and we are thrilled to continue serving great chicken salad along with sides of fun, joy and appreciation for many years to come. We’re very thankful for the customers who’ve made our restaurant such a success,” said Josh Patton, owner.