Delphia Howze is executive director of equity and diversity at the University of Tennessee, effective Oct. 1. Since March 2020, she has served as a senior human resources business partner at Syracuse University. Howze previously worked as director of employee relations and development at Ithaca College from 2017 to 2020. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh and an MBA from Point Park University.

Three candidates have qualified for the Nov. 3 election to replace Terry Hill on the Knox County Board of Education: Robin “Rob” Gray, 7522 Willowcreek Pointe #L 37931, 865-654-1492; Betsy Henderson, 12301 Conner Springs Ln 37932, 865-544-8810; and Hannah Lizbeth Kirby, 7436 Blacks Ferry Rd 37931, 865-809-5313. The race is non-partisan.

Knox County Schools offers free breakfast and lunches to all students, regardless of income or school attended. Students in virtual learning must contact their base school to receive meals. Families of these students can register at www.knoxschools.org/mealsrequest.