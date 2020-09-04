‘Holes’ coming to KCT

Knoxville Children’s Theatre will present a live production of “Holes” based on the 1998 award-winning novel by Louis Sachar, and the 2003 adventure comedy film produced by Walden Media and Walt Disney Pictures.

The play will be performed Sept. 11-20, Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets will be limited to 50 attendees for each performance and groups/families will be distanced from each other. Masks will be required for entry.

The play focuses on Stanley Yelnats, a troubled kid who is sent to a boys’ detention center, Camp Green Lake. The warden tells the boys that they must dig holes five feet wide by five feet deep in order to “build character.” But Stanley soon realizes that this isn’t the real reason they’re being subjected to such treatment. Why are the boys digging holes? Stanley will do his best to dig up the truth.

The play is performed by 18 talented young actors, from ages 8 to 17. Autumn Acree plays the Warden, Henry Lubke plays Mr. Sir and Cooper Delamain plays Mr. Pendanski. Stanley is portrayed by Ethan Elder, Diego Almeida plays Magnet and Corbin Fram will play Xray. Eason Bullard portrays ZigZag with Nico Ellerbusch as Armpit.

The rest of the cast features Truman Ball, Sophia Elkins, Millie Lovett, Alex Montgomery, Olivia Rhea and LoRen Seagrave. Andrew Gentry, John Gentry, Luke Gentry and Joshua Rodriguez will make their KCT debut with this production.

The show is directed by artistic director Dennis E. Perkins. He is assisted by student Eric Magee. Ava Bradshaw provides the scenic design with Averi Waller as assistant. Lydia Baxter provides the lighting design with Thomas Grieco as her assistant. KCT veterans Maddy Grace Payne and Lily Segars will design and build the costumes. The properties master for the production is Maria Kaufman and the play’s stage manager is Pressley Rule.

Tickets and info on Covid protocols, click here.

All information provided by Knoxville Children’s Theatre.