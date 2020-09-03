Powell disc golf players invited back

John Diamond coordinated the third annual disc golf tournament at Powell Station Park on Aug. 29. Diamond chaired the design committee for the nine-hole disc golf course during the park’s construction.

In a letter to participants, Diamond said several prizes were awarded following the tournament, but some remain. He invited the players back to Powell Station Park at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, to give away more items.

“If you don’t think you placed with your score, you are wrong. I have something for everyone!

“After prizes are passed out, I am down to play a round of random draw best shot doubles, so bring your bag if you want to play.”

Here are the scores from this year’s tournament:

Advanced:

Patrick Barlow, 50

L.J. Griffin, 51

L.J. Griffin, 52

Codey Tisdale, 52

Dawson Young, 55

Dylan Walker, 59

Beginner

Christian Miller, 57

Brandon Tipton, 58

Jon Lucas, 59

Jeremy Harris, 59

Eric Denny, 59

Zach Standley, 59

Michael Green, 61

Eric Miller, 61

Ben Plumridge, 63

Justin Walsh, 64

Joshua Johnson, 70

Dusty Pittman, 72

Corey Lindsay, 78

Jory Cunningham, 79

Daniel Carroll, 80

Shawn Salley, 90

Beginner 40+

Jason Shubert, 54

Brian Simpson, 55

Greg Vanderside, 66

Robert Smalley, 66

Jason Potter, 75

Grand Master

Mike Reber, 57

Randy Lilly, 60

Greg Vanderside, 61

Charlie Grinder, 63

Sandy Phifer, 65

Intermediate

Travis Hutchinson, 50

Ryan Lynn, 50

Micha Odom, 55

Junior Sneed, 55

Matt Neal, 56

Mark Holder, 58

Joseph Johnson, 58

Jay Maiden, 60

Juniors – 15

J.J. Shubert, 62

Morgan Simpson, 66

Maynard Tisdale, 92

Juniors – 15+

Bubba Lundy, 61

Recreational

Mike Hanson, 53

David Schilling, 55

Douglas Ridge, 55

Gregorie Handley, 58

Ron Eubank, 60

Ross Knapp, 63

Ed Rivera, 63

Corbin Waugh, 64

John Collins, 64

Brian Lawson, 68

Mario Lillard, 70

Women’s Rec

Whitney Pittman, 91