Thorne is new transit chief

Isaac Thorne will be Knoxville’s new director of transit, effective Aug. 31. Thorne is currently the chief executive officer for Connect Transit in Normal, Illinois. “Isaac has a winning track record in the transit industry,” Mayor Indya Kincannon said. “He is an innovative leader who never loses sight that public transit is a customer-focused service. Thorne succeeds Transit Director Dawn Distler, who left in 2018 to direct a larger regional transit system in Akron, Ohio, and interim director Melissa Roberson, who will return to her position as KAT’s chief administrative officer.