Farragut mayor is VP of Municipal League

Farragut Mayor Ron Williams was elected a vice president of the Tennessee Municipal League (TML) during the League’s annual business meeting held via video conferencing. Mike Werner, Gatlinburg mayor, was elected president.

TML elects three vice presidents, one representing each grand division of Tennessee. Mayor Williams was nominated by a five-member nominating committee composed of municipal officials statewide. He was then elected for a one-year term by a majority vote of the TML membership. TML’s vice presidents are traditionally in line to succeed the president.

Founded in 1940 and based in Nashville, TML is a nonprofit organization founded by cities and towns for mutual assistance and improvement. Representing 99 percent of Tennessee’s municipal citizens, the organization advocates for needed legislative action by the General Assembly, represents municipal interests before state departments and agencies, and – working through the National League of Cities in Washington – seeks to influence federal legislation and policies affecting municipal governments.

As a member of the TML board of directors, Williams will propose and help determine legislation municipalities need passed into law and will establish policy priorities for the League. The other vice presidents are Ken Moore, Franklin mayor; and Bobby King, Henderson mayor.

Wendy Smith coordinates marketing and public relations for the Town of Farragut.