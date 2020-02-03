Seminar to explore ‘bad science’ in court

The Lincoln Memorial University Duncan School of Law (LMU Law) and the LMU Law Review will host a symposium entitled, “Modern Forensic Science, Expert Testimony, and Exonerations as Applied to Fire Investigation,” on Friday, Feb. 28, in downtown Knoxville.

The symposium will help law enforcement, lawyers and judges make more informed decisions as to the admissibility of forensic science, identify attorney and judges’ ethical roles in keeping junk science out of the courtroom and explore the challenges in attempting to exonerate those wrongfully convicted based on bad forensic science. Panelists include:

Kristine Bunch , who was exonerated after spending 17 years in jail for setting a fire that killed her young son. Learn more about her here.

Read here for details on the seminar and more information on the panelists; pre-register with April Hurley at 865-545-5339 or email LMULawEvents@LMUnet.edu.

