Churchill, Marshall are book topic

Historian Rachel Yarnell Thompson will talk at this week’s “Brown Bag Lecture” at noon Friday, Jan. 24, at East Tennessee History Center, 601 S. Gay Street. Admission is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring a brown bag lunch. Soft drinks are available.

Thompson will discuss and sign her book, “With Affection and Admiration: The Letters of George C. Marshall and Winston S. Churchill.” The letters continue until Marshall’s death in 1959. He served as Army chief of staff during World War II and later as Secretary of State. He is credited with developing and implementing the Marshall Plan to rebuild Europe. He later served as Secretary of Defense during the Korean War.

Rachel Yarnell Thompson is the historian at the museum home of George C. Marshall in Leesburg, Virginia. She wrote a full-length biography of this famous soldier-statesman, “Marshall – A Statesman Shaped in the Crucible of War,” and has lectured both nationally and internationally on the topic. Books will be available for purchase and a book signing following the lecture.

The lecture is presented by the East Tennessee Historical Society and sponsored by the Harriet Z. and Bud Albers Memorial Fund. Info: 865-215-8824 or www.EastTNHistory.org.

Lisa Allen Belleman is director of membership & social media for East TN Historical Society. Belleman@eastTNhistory.org.