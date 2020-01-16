Bailey, Levenson snag top awards

When awards were given at the annual meeting of the Knoxville Area Association of Realtors, Justin Bailey of Bailey & Co. Real Estate was named managing broker of the year.

His friend Ryan Levenson won Realtor of the year.

“We’re both multi-generational Realtors,” said Justin. “And when we met two years ago in KAAR’s leadership class, Ryan said as sons of Realtors we should probably do counseling together.”

Justin’s parents are Larry and Laura Bailey, who founded Knoxville Realty in Powell. When they closed up shop to join Realty Executives, Justin and wife Kristin opened Bailey & Co. in Powell and recently opened a second office in West Knoxville. Both Laura and Larry are now affiliated with the new firm.

Ryan’s parents are Rich and Patty Levenson, longtime owners of the ReMax Preferred Properties franchise in Knoxville. Ryan bought the agency and now works with his dad, broker B.J. Swinehart and Gary Andrews, according to the company’s website.

“We’re competitors on paper,” says Justin, but we’ve become really good friends. We support each other and send folks each other’s way all the time.”

Each nominated the other for the award and never knew until the presentation. Both serve on the KAAR board of directors.

In a world and profession where people seem to be divided, even cut-throat, we salute two young business leaders who have decided to do it differently.

Sandra Clark is editor/CEO of KnoxTNToday.com