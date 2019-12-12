Services Saturday for Jackie Harrison

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday for Jackie S. Harrison, 77, the Halls resident who wandered away from his family near the Halls Walmart. His body was found after a 20-day search led by Sheriff Tom Spangler and Jeremy McCord, search volunteer coordinator. The search involved many volunteers and a Facebook page with 1,700 members. One comment shows the community reaction: “God bless his soul. Didn’t know him but he has forever touched my soul. Rest in peace, Jack.”
Mr. Harrison was a retired auto transmission rebuilder. Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Karen Harrison; children Kim Hoffman, Billy Jack and Sebrina Harrison, Lisa Harrison, Jackie and Eric Taylor, and Shane Harrison; there are eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren and other relatives.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, with a funeral service at 7 at the Mynatt Funeral Chapel on Emory Road in Halls. Full obituary here.


