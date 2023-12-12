1978 CHS cross country team inducted into Hall of Fame

Susan EspirituFountain City

Bennett Northern, Marlene Tarwater (for Danny Cowden), Eric Dyer, Bobby Glenn, coach David West, Eddy Holladay. Not picture are John Captain and Kevin Kennard

Central High School’s 1978 cross country team was recently inducted into Metro Knoxville Cross Country Association Hall of Fame.

Join the recognition ceremony of this achievement on Thursday, December 14, 2023, 7:30 p.m. at Central High School when a banner will be raised during halftime of the boys’ basketball game.

Central High’s 1978 cross country team ran a phenomenal season with records that have held to this day, still being the school’s only state qualifying team.

The team of Bobby Glenn, John Captain, Eddy Holliday, Eric Dyer, Kevin Kennard, Danny Cowden, Bennett Northern, and coached by David West, not only qualified for the state, but were the KIL and region champions, 4 X 800 state champions, with course records set by several team members.

As Rich Weinhandl wrote in the nomination, “The team was a powerhouse in the Knoxville area, dominating every dual and invitational meet entered.”

